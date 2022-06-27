AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27TH: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Monday! It is a cloudy start to the day but will not be the case for the whole day. A cold front is moving through this morning resulting in the cloudy start to the day and a passing shower. An area of high pressure builds in behind the front and brings drier air. Clouds decrease throughout the morning and we dry out. For the afternoon, we are mostly sunny. Due to the cold front’s passage in the morning, temperatures do not change that much today. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. There is also relief from the humidity this afternoon. Overnight, we are dry and mainly clear. Lows tonight are near 50.

Sunshine continues for Tuesday and we stay dry. Conditions stay comfortable and temperatures reach the mid 70s. Wednesday sees a weak system move in which increases our cloud cover and brings the potential for a passing shower and thunderstorm. We also start to warm up. The 80s return for Wednesday and continue for Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions return for Thursday and we are dry.

The heat really moves in for Friday with highs in the low 90s and humid conditions. It is a mix of sun and clouds type of day on Friday. Our best chance for showers during the next 7-days is Saturday with a cold front moving in. This cold front brings showers and thunderstorm potential. On Sunday, we dry out and sunshine returns.

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

