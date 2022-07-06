AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Wednesday! Cloudy conditions to start our day. It is a warm and muggy start as well. The weather will improve throughout the day. Clouds decrease this afternoon and sunshine returns. We see temperatures reach near 80 this afternoon but also see some relief from the humidity. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s and we are partly cloudy. Clouds build for Thursday and this is ahead of our next weather maker. Isolated showers and thunderstorms return during the late evening and for the overnight. Dry weather makes a return Friday but stubborn clouds still with us. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will also be humid.

This weekend is looking great! Sunshine Saturday and Sunday, relief from the humidity, and near average temperatures. A perfect opportunity to do some weekend activities. The nice weather continues for Monday as we are mostly sunny and temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves in.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY START. DECREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUD COVER. ISOLATED EVENING SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

