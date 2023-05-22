ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Seneca Army Depot at Deer Haven Park has announced that this week, the self-driving and bus tours will be open and available for visitors for the 2023 season.

Starting Thursday, May 25, and running every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday till the end of October, auto tours and guided bus tours will be open to visitors.

Visitors interested in the bus tour can take a 90-minute ride deep inside the former Seneca Army Depot, a 10,500-acre plot in the Finger Lakes where the U.S. Military stored munitions during World War II and Cold War.

Guests riding on the bus will be able to learn some history behind the depot and see a plethora of wildlife, including the Seneca White Deer and bald eagles.

Bus tours are done through reservation only through the park’s website and are done on Thursdays and Saturdays starting at 6:45 p.m. from May till August.

Pricing for the bus tours goes by the following:

Adults 18-64 -$30

Seniors 65+ – $27

Military – $27

Students 13-17 – $21

Kids 12 and under – $8

Visitors that might want to take their own vehicle through the park can do so with the self-guided auto tours. Visitors will see ammunition storage igloos, gunpowder buildings, and railroads used by the U.S. Army, along with so much more.

The auto tours require no reservations, but the park says that due to liability reasons, auto tour participants must remain in their vehicle while inside the park.

If you’d like to participate in the auto tour, the times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from now until August.

Pricing for the auto tour is $35 per vehicle, with up to seven guests allowed inside the vehicle, the park states that no busses or motorcycles are allowed on the auto tours.