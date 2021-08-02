Demolition occurred today on the old 7-Eleven that will be a new Wellnow Urgent Care

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The 7-Eleven at 503 Park Place in Elmira got demolished today to make room for a new business. In the late 90s, the 7-Eleven building made its way to Elmira and stuck around for years and years. Now, it was waiting to be demolished for months and today was that day.

At 8:30 am the demolition started and everything was done by 3:00 pm. The house behind the 7-Eleven will also be demolished to make room for a Wellnow Urgent Care that will bring six jobs to Elmira.

This Wellnow urgent care will open its doors in May 2022. Featured in the new Wellnow urgent care will be treatments for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds, and allergies. The care center will also be providing on-site X-rays, lab testing, and physicals.