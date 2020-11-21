Department of Human Services Highlights Successes in Helping Children and Youth Achieve Permanent Homes

HARRISBURG, PA (FNN) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) recognized those who help children and youth achieve permanent homes.

The Wolf Administration is committed to supporting and advocating on behalf of children and youth in the foster care system.

DHS will receive $5,885,500 in Adoption and Legal Guardianship Incentive Payments from the United States Department of Health and Human Services for its improved performance in helping children and youth in foster care find permanent homes through adoption and legal guardianship.

These funds will be used to further increase awareness of and provide services to families interested in adopting a child from foster care.

“All children deserve the opportunity to live and grow at home with a supportive family, and in many cases, adoption is the best chance for children and youth to achieve a healthy and happy life. That’s why I’m especially proud to recognize Adoption Awareness Month,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

“DHS works every day to help Pennsylvania’s children and youth find their forever homes. There is still a need for permanent, loving homes for children in this commonwealth, so I encourage anyone who can offer a loving and nurturing home to children and youth as permanent or foster parents to reach out. You can offer a child a brighter future.”