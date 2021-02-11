Detecting COVID Variants in NYS: How local experts are identifying new strains

Clinical lab scientist Selam Bihon processes upper respiratory samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19 at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Palo Alto, Calif. Viruses mutate constantly. To stay ahead of the threat, scientists analyze samples for genetic changes, watching closely for ones that might make the virus more infectious or more deadly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ELMIRA, N.Y. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more virus variants are being identified. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

The United States is testing for COVID 19 variants, but the process is far more extensive than just a nasal swab. Countries in Europe like the United Kingdom have more variant cases and an advanced variant detection process. U.S. variant detection is increasing as the Biden Administration takes over.

Scientists are scanning virus samples taken from infected people to look for mutations, through a process called genome sequencing. It’s the same method researchers have been using for years to study bacteria, plants, animals and humans.

The CDC increased sampling earlier this year after COVID-19 variants were identified worldwide at the end of 2020.

“There is infrastructure here. This means the wheels are in place but need to be greased. And additional resources are always going to be valuable,” John Moore, Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at Weill Cornell Medicine said.

“They are randomly sampling some of these cases to say, well in fact there are a lot more variants than we thought,” Dr. Justin Nistico, infectious disease expert for Arnot Health, added.

“We need laboratory capacity expansion and a better system to track sequences from all over the country,” Moore continued.

After the variant is identified, public health officials and local government are notified. Then, contact tracing can begins.

“Fortunately, Steuben County has not yet had an individual test positive with the variant. Unless new guidance from Department of Health comes out or the CDC it will be the same process we have used up until now with those who test positive,” Darlene Smith, Public Health Director for Steuben County said.

Around the world, researchers have sequenced more than 500,000 genomes of the COVID-19 virus to date.

Viruses can mutate as they make copies of themselves after infecting a person. By sequencing virus samples over time, scientists can look for recurring changes in the genome.

“If we don’t know these things, we’re running blind,” said Sara Vetter, assistant lab director for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Most mutations are meaningless, but others can make a virus more contagious, deadly or resistant to vaccines and treatment. Health experts are primarily concerned about three variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. They seem to spread more easily and research is underway to see if they cause more serious disease.

Evidence suggests that current vaccines still work against the variants though perhaps not as well against a mutated version that first appeared in South Africa.

Countries vary in their genomic surveillance. Britain, for example, sequences about 10% of specimens positive for the coronavirus, compared to less than 1% in the U.S.

The best defense against any COVID-19 strain is to continue following public health protocols, such as masking, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and sanitizing.