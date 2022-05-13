SHESHEQUIN, Pa. (WETM) – A sex offender in Bradford County has been barred from serving as a township constable, a position he was elected to last fall.

Shane Peters, of Ulster, was barred by a judge from serving as the Constable of Sheshequin Township on May 9, 2022. Last November, Peters—a convicted sex offender—was elected to the position by winning a write-in vote.

Peters was convicted in 2003 of Indecent Acts with a Minor and again in 2006 of 2nd-degree Sexual Abuse, according to the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Registry. The announcement from the Bradford County District Attorney’s office said, “The Court state that such crimes are ‘odious and detestable’ and show a lack of high moral character that the citizens have a right to expect from their public officials.

The DA’s announcement said Peters was barred from serving as constable because of his conviction of “infamous crimes”, under the Pennsylvania Constitution Article II Section 7.