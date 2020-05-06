Family home destroyed in Wayland fire, one pet saved

UPDATE (12:35 p.m.) – A family of five has lost their home in Wayland after an early morning fire.

The fire has been put out and the Red Cross is assisting the family at the scene.

A pet goat was rescued from the home by a family member, but unfortunately the family lost some of their pet birds.

Plans are being made to create a GoFundMe for the family and no cause was named at the scene.

————————–

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at 11485 State Route 21 in Wayland, near Exit 3 of I-390.

The Dansville Fire Department Chief tells 18 News that his department has sent a pumper and rescue truck to the scene.

18 News is en route to the fire and will have more information as it becomes available.