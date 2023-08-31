CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Like school supplies, diapers are an important resource needed for young families, one local organization is helping the demand by holding a diaper drive for the Twin Tiers.

All Saints Parish in Corning will be accepting diapers for those in need that will go directly to the Twin Tiers Baby Bank.

This year’s drive will be taking place on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the All Saints Parish located at 158 State St. in Corning.

Diapers can be dropped off at the parking lot entry and the three front entry areas at 5 p.m. on both days.

The Twin Tiers Baby Bank has been helping babies and toddlers stay healthy by providing an emergency supply of diapers and wipes to families in need since 2017.

On average, the baby bank is able to provide 10,000 diapers and serve 240 children a month.

If you’d like to order diapers directly from the Baby Bank’s Amazon Wishlist, you can do so by clicking the link.