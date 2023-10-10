SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic will be hosting a career fair this month to showcase different career opportunities at its health care facilities.

The community is invited to attend the in-person career fair on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from noon until 6 p.m. at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre in the Patterson Auditorium.

The fair will provide community members the opportunity to learn more about different career paths and opportunities that the health care system offers, both clinical and non-clinical. Light refreshments will be provided.

Online registration for the fair is preferred, but not mandatory.

To register beforehand, visit guthrie.org/octobercareerfair. To view all current opportunities ahead of time, visit careers.guthrie.org.