ALPINE JUNCTION, N.Y. (WETM) — Around 6 p.m. on Friday a vehicle became fully engulfed in flames along Route 13, just south of Alpine Junction.

According to a witness at the scene, they reported that the driver of the vehicle barely escaped the flames as they quickly engulfed the vehicle.

The Odessa Fire Department arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, and the road was blocked off.

It’s unknown what caused the sudden fire and the reason it spread so quickly.

18 News reached out to the Odessa Fire Department but was unable to obtain any information at this time. We will update the story if/when more information becomes available.