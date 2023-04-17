ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding motorcycle owners to renew their registrations before they expire on April 30th.

Motorcycles are registered for one year, and all motorcycle registrations expire on the 30th.

Motorcyclists can do their renewals online by clicking here.

“As the weather warms, many motorcyclists get ready to ride,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder. “At DMV, we have worked hard to streamline our processes so people can do their business quickly, easily and conveniently. It takes only a few minutes to renew your motorcycle registration online so you can enjoy a safe ride along New York’s many scenic routes.”

The DMV also issued some safety tips for both drivers and motorcyclists:

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Watch for motorcycles. Be aware of motorcycles sharing our roadways during all seasons, but particularly during the spring and summer months when riding is most popular.

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Protect your melon! Always wear a DOT-approved helmet and eye protection. “Novelty Helmets” are not approved and offer little protection to the rider in a crash. In fact, they are illegal to wear on New York roadways.

To learn more about owning a motorcycle, visit the DMV’s motorcycle manual web page.