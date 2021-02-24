Doctors at Guthrie are encouraging the black community to get the Covid-19 Vaccine

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of African-Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 is far less than white Americans.

Experts say the hesitancy could be a result of historical injustices and mistrust in the health care industry among the black community.

During the final week of Black History Month, African-American doctors at Guthrie are hoping to encourage patients of color to receive the vaccine and protect themselves against COVID-19, which has proven to be more deadly among the black population.

“It’s a pandemic that has not excluded people of any race, if anything, in different pockets of the country, we’ve seen where it has been rather vindictive against black populations and therefore, we want a situation where we can protect everybody,” said Dr. Victor Kolade, an Internal Medicine doctor at Guthrie.

“It’s really important that we all get vaccinated so that we can limit illness and death,” said Dr. Paulette Lewis, an Internal Medicine doctor at Guthrie.