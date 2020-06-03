Domari Greene: The man behind the peaceful protests

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira native decided to make a difference by organizing peaceful protests in the Twin Tiers rallying against inequality and injustice.

After posting about a peaceful protest happening in Downtown Elmira to Facebook, Domari Greene didn’t think he would gain as much support as he did.

Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane, and Mayor Daniel Mandell both reached out to Greene to express their support and desire to join the protests.

Greene grew up in Elmira and spent some time living in Corning, so it wasn’t a stretch that he would show his own community solidarity and unity after the death of George Floyd.

”I wasn’t sure if there was going to be anybody showing up to support this. It means a lot,” said Domari Greene, the protest organizer.

“With social media, a lot of people are more subconscious, so they follow under what’s the trend. We have to continue to educate ourselves and get more involved,” said Greene.

Now nearing day six of protests, more people are beginning to join the protests and bringing awareness to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

With a scheduled march, he plans to make his mark as a social activist in the community.

“It’s not just about police brutality, but a lot more. At the end of the day ‘Black Lives Matter’ is forever.”