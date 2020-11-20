Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

Don Jr. learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining, according to spokesman.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Don junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle also tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

