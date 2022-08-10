WHITNEYVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Teams faced off in donkey basketball as a part of the 56th Annual Tioga County Fair in Pennsylvania.

The rules were simple. Each game was 12 minutes long. Players could walk or ride their donkey, but you had to be on your donkey to shoot or pass.

Dozens enjoyed the event, including State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68th District).

This fun activity is just one of many happening at the County Fair. Events are happening all day through August 13th at the Tioga County Fairgrounds at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro, PA. There will also be a demolition derby, bull riding, fireworks, and more. To see the full schedule of events, click here.