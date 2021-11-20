Downtown Grind celebrates its 3 Year Anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The local coffee shop, Downtown Grind, on north main street in Elmira celebrated its 3 year anniversary. To celebrate, they held a pop-up shop featuring hard cider, beer tastings, egg nog, and birthday cake lattes.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of work in the community. We’ve had opportunities to help out in the community. Our guests have shown up to help us out from dropping off things for a little free pantry, little free library to supply drive school supplies, blankets, and cleaning supplies.” said Sara Caldwell, Owner, Downtown Grind

Downtown Grind wanted to create an event to show its appreciation for its supporters.

“We’ve been able to be a force in our community because of our community. We’re just so grateful to the people. We wanted to offer a little party with some specials. It’s our way of saying thank you.” said Caldwell, Owner, Downtown Grind

Caldwell recently got a tattoo of the downtown grind logo to celebrate this accomplishment.