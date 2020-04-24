“Downward trend” in COVID-19 cases in Chemung County, local government preparing to reopen

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti says the county is on a “downward trend” of COVID-19 cases and that it’s “in line” with surrounding counties in the Finger Lakes region.

With the decrease in cases, the county is preparing to reopen portions of the local government.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss notes that “Chemung County residents have done a fantastic job” and it’s “time to pivot” towards reopening the county government and economy.

On May 4, the county will begin to scheduled appointments for a limited number of government offices such as the Clerk’s Office and the County Executive’s Office.

Moss said that shields could be added to certain buildings to protect employees and residents.

New York will be reopening the state on a regional basis, something Moss is “glad” to see. He also outlined a list of steps that local businesses should begin to take in anticipation of reopening in the coming weeks.

To date, Chemung County has had 83 confirmed cases with 45 recoveries and one death. Nearly 1,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chemung County, according to Moss.

“We’re not out of the dark yet, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”