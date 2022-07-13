ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Organizers and participants gathered at Wisner park Wednesday evening to continue battling the topic of abortion rights in the U.S.

Dozens of women and men of all ages stood at the busy intersection of W. Church and N. Main Street with a multitude of signs, and their voices, protesting the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade.

“We’re here to show our solidarity and our disgust at this compromised Supreme Court,” said David Strader, the host of the gathering.

Through the power of social media Strader managed to host an event like this for the first time, while planning to hold more in the future.

“I plan on doing other events for many different causes and I hope we can get people to come together in peace and in unity,” he said, “that’s what it’s all about, this is a peaceful demonstration,” he said while pointing around at the crowd. “Everybody is gathered together peacefully, nobody wants to harm anybody,” he said, “we’re just here to tell our government that we will not allow them to violate our rights this way in any capacity,” he said.

Many cars could be heard honking their horns as they saw the crowd while driving through the intersection. The group gathered plenty of support, but not everyone that saw the crowd was in favor of what they believed. One person was seen driving through the intersection saying, “baby killers” while others confronted Strader about their opposing viewpoints.

The group rallied for around a few hours before dispersing without issue.