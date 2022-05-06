BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A COVID-19 outbreak at the Steuben Center Nursing Home has left 38 residents and 16 staff members infected with the virus.

According to Centers Healthcare, which oversees the facility, staff who have contracted COVID-19 are now at home isolating. The dozens of infected residents are quarantining in a designated area of the building separate from healthy residents.

The nursing home said no fatalities have been reported. It’s unclear how or exactly where the outbreak began.

“We don’t know where the ground zero person was or is,” Jeff Jacomowitz of Centers Healthcare said. “That’s something that I would want to even comment on.”

The Steuben Center Nursing Home also told 18 News that it’s attempting to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by closing its doors to visitors and testing residents every 72 hours.

“The rate of COVID-19 might be higher, especially since most people now are just buying the testing kits from pharmacies or local stores and doing their testing at home,” Arnot Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Justin Nistico said.

New York does not count rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests when calculating a county’s positivity rate, according to the state.