Dr. Coleman and Mayor Mandell discuss Unity in the Community Rally to support the Ukrainian people

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 13, community leaders are encouraging the Twin Tiers to come together for a “Unity in the Community” rally to support the Ukrainian people at Elmira College.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to everyone in the Twin Tiers.

People are encouraged to gather on the lawn in front of the Kolker and Carnegie Hall buildings, off of Park Place in downtown Elmira.

Banners and signs are encouraged. Free parking will be available in the back of Alumni Hall and Cowles Hall on Main Street, or behind McGraw Hall across from Park Place.

Dr. Stephen Coleman, a local political analyst, has organized the event.

The following local and regional leaders will speak at the rally:

Dr. Charles Lindsay, President of Elmira College

Mayor Dan Mandell, City of Elmira

Dr. Jim Twombly, Professor, Elmira College

Tom Santulli, former Chemung County Executive

Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Party Chair

Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira

Pastor Susan Betzjitomir, Shiloh Community Church, Corning

Dr. Coleman said the following about the upcoming event:

It says to Vladimir Putin, it says to evildoers, free people are not going to stand and we’re going to stand together against aggressors. Dr. Coleman on why he organized this rally

Dan Mandell, Mayor for the City of Elmira, said: