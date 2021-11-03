Dr. Stephen Coleman, political analyst, speaks on gubernatorial elections and mayor race in Buffalo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 3, Dr. Stephen Coleman, a local political analyst, spoke with 18 News about the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the Buffalo mayoral race.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey remained in a close race for re-election Wednesday while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, after a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, the results are in – and they appear favorable for incumbent mayor Byron Brown.