Drills taking place near Southport Correctional Facility

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials at the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision tell 18 News that staff at the Southport Correctional Facility are conducting drills throughout the day on Tuesday.

18 News received viewer tips about officers outside of the facility and on nearby roads.

DOCCS is committed to public safety and  regularly conducts routine drills at its correctional facilities. There was a drill this morning and there is another drill scheduled for later this afternoon at the Southport Correctional Facility.

