CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of the Aging announces return of Drive-In Bingo.

According to officials with the Chemung County Department of the Aging, Drive-In Bingo will return to the Chemung County Fairgrounds in August. This game will allow seniors to drive their car into the fairgrounds and honk their horns to yell “Bingo!”

This year, the games will take place on August 16 and August 30 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Games are free for Chemung County residents that are 60 years old and older. Organizers of the event suggest to plan ahead and get others involved, as the games are popular.

If you’re interested in registering to play during the drive-in bingo games, you can call the Chemung County Department of the Aging at 607-737-5520.