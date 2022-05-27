ALPINE JUNCTION, N.Y. (WETM) — Update 5/27/22 11:45 p.m.: Around 6 p.m. on Friday a vehicle became fully engulfed in flames along Route 13, just south of Alpine Junction.

Steve Siptrott, Odessa Fire Department chief 16-1 incident commander, told 18 News more details regarding what led up to the vehicle fire.

Siptrott wrote an acquaintance of the vehicle’s driver was following the car and noticed smoke and flames coming from under the vehicle.

“The acquaintance tried to get the driver to pull over to no avail,” wrote Siptrott. “The driver did pull over when he noticed smoke in the cabin. When exiting the vehicle from the driver’s side, it was overtaken by smoke and flames.”

The driver was then able to exit from the passenger side of the vehicle before it became fully involved.

“No one was injured,” wrote Siptrott. “The vehicle was a 2012 hybrid, and tend to become inflamed quickly, and can be difficult to extinguish. This particular vehicle was throwing flaming debris in excess of 40 feet, damaging, and almost igniting a trampoline in a neighboring yard.”

The Schuyler County Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

——————————————————————————–

According to a witness at the scene, they reported that the driver of the vehicle barely escaped the flames as they quickly engulfed the vehicle.

The Odessa Fire Department arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, and the road was blocked off.

It’s unknown what caused the sudden fire and the reason it spread so quickly.

18 News reached out to the Odessa Fire Department but was unable to obtain any information at this time. We will update the story if/when more information becomes available.