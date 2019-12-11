Driver charged after fatal accident in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Robert Ackley of Sayre has been charged for killing a pedestrian on Nov. 12, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.

Police say Kenneth Bracken, 85, died at Robert Packer Hospital after being struck while crossing South Wilbur Ave around 6:26 p.m.

According to his obituary, Bracken was a founder of the Sayre Historical Society and remained an active member and supporter of the organization. He was employed with IBM, Owego, until his retirement. Ken volunteered for many years at the Robert Packer Hospital and was survived by his wife of 63 years.

Ackley has been charged with careless driving resulting in unintentional death, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10 mph, and failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.