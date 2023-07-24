RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 6 in Tioga County Friday morning, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a two-car accident occurred on Friday, July 21, around 5:13 a.m.

Police say that unit one was traveling west while unit two was traveling east on Route 6 in Richmond Township.

According to the release, at some point, unit one lost control and left its lane, crossing the double yellow line, and going head-on directly into unit two.

Both vehicles received heavy damage to the front, with the driver of unit one being pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner, with the driver of the second vehicle receiving minor injuries.

Police say that both vehicles were towed from the scene.