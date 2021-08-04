Driver extracted from vehicle after Lake Street, E. Washington Ave. accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating an accident that happened early Wednesday morning on Lake Street and E. Washington Ave.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. and found two vehicles in the intersection. Police say the investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Sedan was traveling West on E. Washington Ave., approaching Lake St., when the operator traveled across the eastbound lane where it impacted curbing at the south curb of E. Washington Ave. After impacting the curbing the vehicle traveled up and onto the sidewalk area where it collided with a utility pole.

The sedan continued to travel onto Lake St where it then collided with a 2009 Chevrolet truck that was traveling South on Lake St.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Dept also arrived on scene and rendered aid to the occupants of both vehicles. Due to the damage sustained to the Toyota the driver had to be extricated by the Elmira Fire Dept using power tools and equipment.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet Truck reported no injuries and did not request medical attention on scene.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. No UTT’s have been issued at this time as the cause of the accident is ongoing, however drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor at this time.

The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.