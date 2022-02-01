Driving tips for upcoming winter storm

(WETM) – With the upcoming winter storm set to impact New York State later this week, driving safety is now more important than ever. Below are useful tips from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) on how to ensure safety on the roads.

Before driving, GTSC recommends these tips:

Check tire tread.

Fill the gas tank.

Clear/clean all lights and windows.

Fill the windshield washer reservoir.

Remove all snow and ice including on top of the vehicle.

Ensure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working properly.

Make sure the recommended amount of antifreeze is in the radiator.

Get familiar with a new vehicle before driving in harsh weather conditions.

When ready to drive, follow these tips:

Warm up the car so the defroster clears the windows.

Turn on headlights whenever windshield wipers are on. New York State law makes this mandatory.

Do not exceed the speed limit and always adjust speed to the road conditions.

Leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Don’t try to pass or weave in and out of traffic. All drivers must be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.

Do not drive during ice or snowstorms unless it is necessary.

When sleet, freezing rain or snow begin to fall, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first. Be aware that slippery spots may remain after snow is removed.

The National Highway Safety Administration also offers winter driving tips and suggests keeping these supplies in the vehicle:

Snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper

Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow

Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares and emergency markers

Blankets

A cell phone with charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine (for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas)

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow DMV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.