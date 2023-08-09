AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We saw some afternoon showers today but otherwise we were mainly dry, and we return to dry conditions this evening. How long do they last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Tonight we dry off and see clouds in the sky increasing overnight as we set up our next active weather day. Patchy fog is a possibility particularly in our valley. Temperatures will be mild in the low 60s.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow showers move in by mid morning, and we could see fog to start the morning. We are likely to see a few isolated storms, but clouds between rounds will keep us from getting too warm, keeping those storms from getting severe. Temperatures tomorrow are likely to remain in the 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We dry up on Friday, but showers and storms return by Saturday. These showers likely won’t be severe, but will persist throughout the weekend as we sees multiple systems pass over us through the start of the work week. Drier conditions look to come Sunday evening and they may last through Monday until we start back up Monday evening with more showers and storms until midweek.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 80