BARRINGTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dundee man has been indicted in connection to a fatal vehicle crash back in July that ended the life of a 16-year-old child.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Dakota A. Oshaughnessy was seen by a Yates County Grand Jury on Friday, Sept. 22, for two charges connecting him to the fatal crash in July.

Police say that Oshaughnessy was indicted by the jury on the charges of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony, and driving while impaired by drugs, a class A misdemeanor.

The document said that on July 3, 2023, following an investigation, Oshaughnessy had been driving a vehicle southbound on state Route 14 A while under the use of drugs.

According to the release, due to the impairment, there was a collision and resulting in the death of a 16-year-old Dundee resident.

Oshaughnessy has since been sent to the Yates County Jail instead of posting bail.