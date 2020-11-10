Early morning fire destroys barn in Avoca

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 news was on the scene of an early morning fire that burned down a barn on Ridge Road in Avoca.

The Hammondsport Fire Department was called out as mutual aid to provide tanker support around 6:38 a.m. Then a call went out at 6:40 a.m. that the barn had been burned to the ground.

A family in Avoca is shook after losing their barn in an early morning blaze. The property owner saying no one was injured in the blaze and for that they are thankful. This is a developing story so stick with @WETM18News as we bring you the latest. pic.twitter.com/Z9pyOxzKSH — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) November 10, 2020

Through a viewer tip, 18 news arrived at the scene and talked to the property owner. The owner said no one was injured in the blaze but the entire barn was brunt to the ground.

Avoca, Wallace, Prattsburg, Kanona and Bath Fire departments responded to the scene.

The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story so stick with 18 News as more information becomes available.