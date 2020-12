HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Early this morning a structure fire broke out in Hector, New York.

Reports of a structure fire went out around 3:00 a.m. and the structure was fully engulfed. The elderly couple that lives in the home made it out safely but they are searching for a few of their cats.

The fire is under investigation. The Salvation Army has stepped to help the couple.

There are no reported injuries.