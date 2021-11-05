Man dead, woman in custody after stabbing on College Ave

11:00 AM UPDATE: Elmira Police responded to 500 College Avenue around 8:10 a.m. on November 5 for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers found a man that had been stabbed and a woman attempting to provide first aid to the man.

Officers assisted with life-sacing measures until EMS arrived and took over. The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators are currently speaking with the woman. The investigation is ongoing, but no other individuals are being sought at this time.

10:30 AM UPDATE: One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stabbing on College Avenue, according to Elmira Police.

The EPD confirmed to 18 News that one man was killed at 500 College Avenue Friday morning. A woman has been arrested, and police believe the two knew each other.

Officers said there is no threat to the community, and more details will be released later today.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A homicide is under investigation in the City of Elmira Friday morning.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, DA Wetmore was notified of a homicide on College Avenue at some time in the morning on November 5.

The Elmira Police Department didn’t release any more details at this time.

This is a developing story; 18 News will provide updates as they become available.