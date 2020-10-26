Early Voting continues in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With 8 days until the November election, long lines of people are waiting to cast their ballots.

Early voting in New York State began on Saturday you can certainly tell by looking at this long line of voters wrapped around the Chemung County Board of Elections. people are waiting in line to vote early that lasts until November 1st.

“You’re voting because you care about your community around you, you care about the future, you care about children that will come after you, the people you look after, you care about the world around you. you get a chance and a choice to speak up and say how things,” said Chemung County Voter, Kate Matthews.

“If you’re lucky enough to safely have the chance to come out and vote it means that you can be sure to put your vote in the ballot. When you vote your not just voting for you, you’re voting because you care about your community around you,” said Matthews.

You can go to any early voting location in your county. It doesn’t have to be in your district.

Mondays through Wednesdays the polls will be open until 8 pm. There are opportunities for evening voting.