ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After another successful summer, the EastSide Farmers’ Market hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) in Chemung County ended its season on Tuesday, September 27th.

Throughout the Twin Tiers, farmers and vendors did well with their sales despite a few challenges along the road. These challenges include dry weather and problems with relocating from one park to the other, though everyone will likely get used to the location over time.

“We’ve had a number of challenges,” said Jean Koski, CCE horticulture and local foods educator. “For the most part, it has gone very well.”

During the summer, a few farms, including Muddy Fingers Farm, had to deal with the abnormally dry weather. This put a halt in growing some crops for the season.

“We’ve been having to irrigate out of our pond,” said Matthew Glenn, farmer at Muddy Fingers Farm. “Just trying to keep things as wet as we can.”

At the EastSide Farmers’ Market, however, the dry conditions were not too big of a problem. In fact, the sunshine throughout the season along with the rainfall from the past few days has helped production for some vendors.

“When the weather was nice, people were here all the time and thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Scott Stewart, owner of Stewart Microgreens. “This is a new location, and it’s just gonna take time, but I think this is gonna be a good location.”

The EastSide Farmers’ Market lasts until 6 PM. Guests can pick up various fruits and veggies, including broccoli, tomatoes, apples, and watermelons before time runs out.