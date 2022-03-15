ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The attorney for a disabled student who was allegedly raped and impregnated on school grounds at Elmira High School has written a letter to the court claiming ECSD failed to meet a deadline to produce documents relevant to the case.

In the letter, Aubrey Hetznecker, Esq., the attorney for the student referred to as Judy Doe and her grandparents, claimed the Elmira City School District is wasting time by failing to deliver sufficient documentation and only providing “generic objections” by the court-ordered March 11, 2022 deadline. “Elmira City School District is in dereliction of its duty, is wasting time, and is now holding up the scheduling order,” the letter said.

Hetznecker claimed ECSD only provided a video and two redacted insurance documents.

The counsel for ECSD provided the following statement to 18 News, saying the District has abided by all court orders and that many of the requested documents contain confidential information about students and staff:

The Elmira City School District is in compliance with all discovery orders entered in the matter and engaging in the litigation appropriately. We do not agree with the position taken in Attorney Hetznecker’s letter and will be addressing that with the Court directly. The allegations raised are baseless and will be responded to appropriately. Many of the documents requested involve confidential information regarding current and former students and employees, and we are taking all appropriate steps to comply with discovery obligations while maintaining student and employee confidentiality. As the discovery process moves forward, the District will continue to provide all discovery as required by the law. Gary Intoccia, Counsel for Elmira CSD

The letter from Hetznecker also said that the lawsuit was filed “well over a year ago” and that ECSD has known about the suit since 2019. Hetznecker wrote that the plaintiffs will file a motion for spoliation (destruction) of evidence and sanctions if ECSD doesn’t deliver sufficient responses by March 21, 2022.

The full letter from Judy Doe’s attorney can be read below:

The lawsuit claims that ‘Judy Doe’, an intellectually disabled student, was raped multiple times by another student on school grounds in 2019 while another male student held her down. The suit further claims that after being impregnated from the sexual assaults, Judy had the baby, didn’t go back to school, and suffered “major anxiety”. Judy’s grandparents, referred to as Jane and John Doe, allegedly now raise Judy and her child. The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of ECSD for allowing Judy to be unsupervised by an adult for extended amounts of time as required by her Individualized Education Program (IEP).

18 News’s original report can be read here. This story will be updated as more details become available.