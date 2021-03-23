ECSD continues yoga program for students

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Broadway Elementary School included outdoor yoga for their students as a part of their restorative practices program, mindfulness, and whole-child development.

Restorative practice is a strategy that seeks to repair relationships that have been damaged, including those damaged through bullying.

It does this by bringing about a sense of remorse and restorative action on the part of the offender and forgiveness by the victim.

Mrs. Jessica Janowsky is the Trauma-Informed Care Specialist, as well as a certified elementary teacher and YOGA instructor.

Y.O.G.A. stands for Your Objectives Get Accomplished!

This strategy ties into the district’s commitment to a restorative practice technique and is in response to an increasing need for teaching our students calming and centering techniques.

In its third year, the Y.O.G.A. program offers every student yoga.