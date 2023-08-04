TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. – (WETM) On Tuesday, August 1, at 3:32 p.m. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched to a call in the town of Newfield near Smiley’s on State Route 13 after a reported multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash– a Honda Odyssey, Chevrolet Traverse and a Ford Escape. In an investigation following the accident, it was determined that the Odyssey was preparing to make a left turn and Traverse behind it was slowing down to stop when the Escape rear-ended the Traverse, pushing it into the Odyssey.

The Odyssey, driven by Jennifer A. Foote, 49, with two 15-year-old girls as passengers, didn’t sustain any injuries herself. One of the girls did report an injury and was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by ambulance. The other teenager was not injured.

The Traverse was driven by 61-year-old Armando G. Acero, of Las Vegas, Nev. He had one passenger in the car with him, a 29-year-old man also from Las Vegas. Both reported pain following the accident, so they were sent to Cayuga Medical Center by ambulance.

Chantee M. Besse, 24, of Elmira, was operating the Ford Escape, which instigated the initial crash. There were four passengers in her car– a 57-year-old from Texas, a 3-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old. Besse was sent by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center for pain, while the 57-year-old and 3-year-old were taken to Robert Packer and Upstate Medical Center, respectively via helicopter for pain and a head injury the toddler suffered. The 7-year-old and 10-year-old were taken to Upstate Medical Center to treat leg/hip injuries sustained in the crash as well.

There is no update on their conditions at this time.