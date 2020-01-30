Elbow Room hosts “Chin up Carter” fundraiser

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Born December 13, 2019, Carter Brimmer, was born to Sarah and Adam Brimmer. The loving parents of Carter, who battles a rare disease called Pierre Robins Sequence.

Pierre Robins Sequence is a congenital birth defect with a set of abnormalities affecting the head and face. It consisting of a small lower jaw, a tongue that is placed further back than normal and blockage (obstruction) of the airways. So rare that 1 in 8,000/30,000 people in the world have PRS.

After birth, Baby Carter has been in the Arnot NICU just three days later he was airlifted for Buffalo, N.Y.to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where more extensive surgical specialists can repair his chin, jaw, and tongue.

Just a month old, Carter has had surgery to repair his jaw to extend and move it forward to allow more breathing room for his tongue. (see picture below) Mandibular Distraction, a method used to increase the length of the jaw, this process normally takes about 10 and 14 days after surgery.

The strong support of the community, family, and friends Carter is making long strides in his journey of PRS.

The Brimmer family is pleased the community has been reaching out to the near and far.

The Elbow Room is pleased to be hosting a benefit for Carter Brimmer and the rest of the Brimmer family to assist and aid with any financial needs they will face in the future throughout Carter’s journey.

Carter Brimmer fundraiser will be Sunday, February 9th, 12-4 pm

$10.00 per person includes door prize entry

pizza, wings, and other snacks

For more information on The Carter Brimmer Fundraiser, as well as another way of extending your love to the Brimmer Family Check out the Elbow Room Facebook page.