Elderly man hospitalized after four-car rollover accident in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a four-car rollover accident in Penn Yan.

The Penn Yan Police Department responded to a report of a four-car rollover, personal injury accident on Main Street near Elm Street on November 5.

On scene, officers found an elderly man trapped inside his SUV that had rolled onto its side. An officer used his baton to break the rear window and safely removed the man.

Police determined that the man had pulled in front of a store on Main Street and thought the vehicle was in park. However, as the SUV started roll, he tried to hit the brakes but hit the gas pedal instead, causing him to cross the street and hit two parked cars.

His vehicle then flipped on its side and came to a stop against a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a red light on Main Street.

The man suffered cuts to his head and is expected to recover. He was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital via Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corp and later flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The tractor-trailer had minor damage, and the two parked cars were unoccupied; no one else was injured. The man’s SUV and the two other cars were towed from the scene.

The elderly man is expected to be ticketed.