Eldridge Park officials warn visitors not to feed bread to the birds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Officials at Eldridge Park is warning visitors not to feed bread to the birds.

This comes as a reminder after a visitor threw out several dozen bagels and croissants in the park for the birds to eat.

Park officials say bread products are not good for the birds, and that many of these products were moldy.

Birds have specific dietary needs, and filling up on bread doesn’t meet these needs.

Eldridge Park officials goes on to say: “This is even more so during the colder winter months. Feeding the birds is a violation of local ordinance, and it’s not good for their health.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now