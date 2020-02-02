Eldridge Park officials warn visitors not to feed bread to the birds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Officials at Eldridge Park is warning visitors not to feed bread to the birds.

This comes as a reminder after a visitor threw out several dozen bagels and croissants in the park for the birds to eat.

Park officials say bread products are not good for the birds, and that many of these products were moldy.

Birds have specific dietary needs, and filling up on bread doesn’t meet these needs.

Eldridge Park officials goes on to say: “This is even more so during the colder winter months. Feeding the birds is a violation of local ordinance, and it’s not good for their health.”