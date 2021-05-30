Eldridge Park opens for the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After being postponed for two days, Eldridge Park in Elmira has officially opened for the 2021 season.

People gathered at the historic 1890’s Looff Carousel to buy tickets for the concessions and rides that are now open.

Bob Kramarik, president of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society, was excited for the future of the park.

“We’ve got our mini golf, our train, our boats, all of our rides [are open],” said Kramarik. “Coming soon, we’ve got a new ride, the tilt-a-whirl, and we’ll have a disc golf course which is going to be absolutely free. There’s no charge for that at all. Lots of great things coming to the park this summer.”

A memorial “rider-less” ride took place on the carousel in honor of the dedicated volunteers of the park who have passed away. Wreaths were also placed on the horses in remembrance.