Eldridge Park prepares for summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Summer may begin on June 20, but preparations for the season have already begun at Eldridge Park in Elmira.

Starting on Memorial Day, attractions and rides will be open. There will be ice cream at the Lakeside Cafe and the gift shop will be open for souvenirs.

You can also take a ride on the historic 1890’s Looff Carousel, one of the fastest Carousels in the United States.

Alex Taylor, an art major at Elmira College, helped put a fresh coat of paint on one of the horses.

The new Tilt-A-Whirl ride is currently having its railings put up and concrete is being poured. The next step will be to install the cars.

To view for information on the weekend, you can visit the park’s Facebook page.