Election Protection Hotline available for early voting

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 22, 2021 election and during the state’s early voting period.
Early voting runs from June 12 through June 20.
The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place.
Voters that experience problems can call 1-800-771-7755.
The Office of the Attorney General also created a guide to address frequently asked questions.