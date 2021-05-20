Electric vehicles getting buzz in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After Ford unveiled their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck on Wednesday night, the question is: how will our current infrastructure and businesses make the switch to accommodate electric vehicles in the Twin Tiers?

Traditionally, pickup trucks are thought to be gas-guzzlers. Now, that narrative is changing.

The future of the auto industry seems to be electric and consumer demand is reemphasizing that.

Wayne Ramsey, Sales Manager for Ferrario Ford, said they “definitely” will be selling more electric vehicles in the near future.

“The general public is really wanting the electric vehicle,” said Ramsey. “The new F-150 has created such a great response from the consumer. We actually got 10 reservations last night for them just since it aired on TV.”

With more electric vehicles being produced, the need for charging stations is on the rise.

“We’ve upgraded all of our charging stations here and they are popping up more and more every day, even in the area,” said Ramsey.

There is also a key incentive to going electric.

Ramsey said if you live in the New York State, you can receive a $2,000 rebate for buying or leasing an electric vehicle.

As gas prices continue to increase, so does the appeal and affordability of electric vehicles.