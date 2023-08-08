SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be partnering with REACT E-Cycling from Horseheads, New York, for an upcoming electronics recycling drive in Sayre.

The drive will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, and will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Sayre Theatre on Chacona Lane. To ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the drive, the BCRAC requests that no drop-offs occur before the scheduled event.

There is no set donation amount required for dropping off electronics. Contributions of any amount are welcome. Tube TVs, CRTVs and CRTV monitors will not be accepted, but all flat-screen TVs of any size are welcome. For an extensive list of accepted items, please visit www.react-e-cycling.com.

All funds that are raised will go directly to the BCRAC to help fund arts programming, support art initiatives for children in the community and preserve and restore the county’s historic theatres Through collaboration between the BCRAC and REACT E-Cycling, the electronics that will be collected will be locally and ethically dismantled and recycled in a responsible manner.

The BCRAC encourages volunteers to aid in the success of the event. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact info@bcrac.org or 570-268-2787.

For more information on the electronics recycling drive, please visit the Sayre E-cycling Drive Facebook event.