Elmira receiving electric vehicle charging stations; going near Clemens Square

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira will be one of the first communities in New York to receive charging stations for electric vehicles, according to the New York Power Authority and the New York State Department of State.

The announcement is part of a “collaboration to significantly expand deployment of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations, capable of recharging EVs in 20 to 30 minutes, in eight Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) communities across the state.”

Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell said, “The City of Elmira is thrilled to be working with the New York Power Authority on the installation of electric vehicle charging stations downtown. NYPA will install the chargers at no cost to the city in the parking lot between the new developments at 100 West Water Street and Clemens Square. We are excited to see this new technology installed in the heart of our DRI area, and hope that they will attract new visitors to charge their cars downtown while discovering all that our city has to offer.”

Other communities participating in the initial launch of downtown chargers include:

Schenectady in the Capital Region,

Amsterdam and Utica in the Mohawk Valley,

Oswego in Central New York,

Geneva in the Finger Lakes,

Kingston in Mid-Hudson Valley, and

Westbury in Long Island.

Several other regions throughout the state are in discussions regarding adding chargers in their municipality.

DOS is engaging DRI communities and securing interest in NYPA’s EVolve NY program, an infrastructure and awareness effort aimed at making EVs a more accessible option for all New Yorkers. NYPA will fund, install, own and operate two EV fast chargers per selected location in DRI communities in the state’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions.

Make Ready: Paving the Way for EVs

New York’s comprehensive commitment to the expansion of clean transportation options is positioning the State as a national leader in EV deployment and the continued technological advancement of charging infrastructure. In conjunction with EVolve NY and EV Make Ready, other EV charging and deployment initiatives and programs designed to achieve Governor Cuomo’s Charge NY goal of 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021 and 850,000 zero emission vehicles by 2025 are already underway. Under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Drive Clean Rebate program, more than $35 million in rebates have now resulted in over 25,000 electric vehicle purchases as of June this year.

The “Make Ready” order – approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in July – will stimulate $1.5 billion in new public and private investments and provide more than $2.6 billion in consumer benefits and economic opportunities by using funding from investor-owned utilities to add even more charging stations that will be built in key locations to support expanded EV use with a goal of deploying more than 50,000 chargers by 2025. Through EVolve NY, NYPA will allocate up to $250 million for public EV fast charging through 2025 to accelerate the market for electric vehicles.

The Governor’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative began in 2016 to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities where New Yorkers want to live, work and raise families. The program has provided $100 million annually, consisting of $10 million awards to one community in each of the State’s 10 REDC regions. To date, 40 communities have received funding in the first four rounds of the program.

Public fast chargers will complement the State’s investment in DRI communities by attracting tourists and visitors to downtowns. Public fast chargers also make EV ownership a viable option for downtown residents and employees who may not have access to home charging, residents of Environmental Justice (EJ) communities, as well as rideshare operators who are increasingly choosing higher efficiency vehicles, including EVs.

NYPA President/CEO Gil Quiniones said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is energizing communities across the state and NYPA is committed to capitalizing on the program’s success by adding electric vehicle fast charging stations to our downtowns. Helping to realize Governor Cuomo’s vision for thriving downtowns, NYPA’s EVolve NY EV charger infrastructure program is identifying key areas, implementing easy-to-use fast chargers, and raising awareness about the benefits and ease of driving electric. Together, DOS and NYPA will make our downtowns more attractive, futuristic, and functional while helping us make progress in lowering greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and advance the Governor’s aggressive climate protection goals.”

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “Downtown revitalization and clean energy will work hand in glove under this innovative collaboration. As a member of the Governor’s Climate Action Council, I am proud that our agency is taking a leadership role in bringing fast EV charging to our downtowns and helping to build a comprehensive charging network, which is critical to meeting our state’s nation-leading climate goals and to supporting sustainable downtown development.

The NYPA/DOS collaboration will expand EV deployment by tapping into the relationships created by DOS and its partner agencies in the DRI communities. The effort will advance the dual goals of strategically expanding the EV fast charging network across New York State to best serve the needs of EV drivers, while leveraging that network to support downtown revitalization by attracting visitors to downtowns and providing people who live and work in the area with a place to charge up quickly.

Under the collaborative effort, DOS will work with these communities and NYPA to identify suitable locations for charging stations. DOS will provide information to DRI communities, local governments, and private businesses about the benefits of hosting EV charging stations. NYPA will pay all costs related to the purchase and installation of the EV hardware, including any electrical infrastructure upgrades required to facilitate the charging hub, as well as all operating costs. The chargers will be owned and operated by NYPA—at no cost to the DRI communities—with certain support services contracted by NYPA to a third-party provider. NYPA will receive all revenues to be derived from charging and will purchase electric supply through a dedicated meter. Construction of EV stations under this program is slated to begin in 2021 and be completed by the end of 2022.