Elmira artist hosts public art workshop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist, Filomena Jack, hosted a public art workshop in collaboration with Community Arts of Elmira – Elmira Infinite Canvas on May 15.

The workshop called “Outside Expressions: Bringing YOUR Inner Spark Into the Sunlight” focused on art design and creative expression through conversation, sketching, and more.

Jack has painted various murals throughout the city and is also a professional development coach.

Along with the workshop, Jack will be painting a mural on the Community Arts of Elmira building located on Lake Street.

She described the central theme regarding her art.

“I use the term ‘lol’ for lots of layers,” said Jack. “It is physically lots of layers of different colored paints, but it is also metaphorical layers for ways that we enlivened and lift ourselves. So, I will often have things that point up as an idea to be lifted. I will have things that make people smile and another way to lift their mood.”

Jack said this workshop and painting is about bringing the community together. She hopes to uplift people whether it is through her mindset coaching or art that she creates.