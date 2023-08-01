ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira bicycle shop will be hosting a bike and helmet giveaway free for kids this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Elmira Community Cycle will be giving away free bikes and helmets to kids of all ages starting at 3 p.m. No sign-ups are required for the event. Families are instructed to bring kids to the bicycle shop to be properly fit for a bike and helmet.

The event is not just limited to kids, though. Bikes will be available for adults ages 18 and older for a sliding scale donation. These bikes will be labeled with a suggested donation range. All funds will pay to continue the operation of the volunteer run community bicycle shop.